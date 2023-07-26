Wayne County Commission calls on state to tighter fireworks restrictions

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fireworks are a part of our culture and at the center of many celebrations like the Fourth of July, but Wayne County commissioners say some are creating a danger that needs to be considered at the state level.

Families are also speaking out about fireworks that they say are too loud and powerful. Their message is now being heard at the state level.

“At night, you can sleep and after 11, it shouldn’t be allowed,” Jonathan Ferrerra said.

Ferrerra says particularly, loud fireworks have led to sleepless nights and a frightening experience for his dogs.

“My dogs, I’ve got three dogs barking and they bark and go under the bed. They run all over the place driving me crazy,” Ferrerra said.

“My dog is really annoying with fireworks. I can barely sleep,” one parent said.

On the streets of Dearborn, families are sounding off about booming sounds they say simply go too far and too late.

Wayne County commissioners have voted to urge the state to return to tougher rules that were in place a decade ago.

“I am not against the use of fireworks. I want to get that straight right away. I am in favor of the use of fireworks in a controlled, safe environment,” Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun said.

Baydoun was part of a unanimous vote calling on state leaders to reduce trauma for military veterans and others.

“You hear a lot of loud explosions, causing trauma for a lot of people who can’t sit outside to enjoy their evenings,” Baydoun said.

State Sen. Joe Bellino has also heard complaints and says the state does have the ability to roll back the rules. But he says prosecutors would have to enforce them and of course, our state could lose money to nearby Ohio.

“The problem is it’s not the everyday person that buys fireworks. It’s the discourteous user. The person that doesn’t care is causing all the problems,” Bellino said. “That would give away $12 million a year, sales tax 6 million (dollars) for fireman for training a year.”

So far, it’s unknown what type of bans could return if the move is successful.

Commissioners say nationally, more than 10,000 people were hurt last year. Nearly 30% of the victims were under the age of 15.

“If you get caught doing it after a certain time, you should definitely get a ticket or something,” Ferrerra said.

Baydoun points out that police can only enforce what’s on the books. So far, there’s no timeline on when state lawmakers could take this up.