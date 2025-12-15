LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies brought unexpected holiday joy to drivers Monday, pulling them over not for violations but to hand out $250 Kroger gift cards as part of their annual Santa Stops program.

The surprise traffic stops in Lincoln Park left drivers initially nervous but ultimately grateful as Sheriff Raphael Washington and his team distributed gift cards instead of tickets during their third year of the holiday tradition.

Wayne County deputies spread holiday cheer with surprise gift cards instead of tickets

"My heart started racing for a minute. I was like woah, I ain't do nothing," Lamont Kirkwood said.

Another driver, Benjurion Giroux, expressed his appreciation for the unexpected gift.

"This is beautiful, man. I needed this," Giroux said.

The Santa Stops program is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities and Kroger. Washington explained the program's mission to spread holiday cheer throughout the community.

"We're just going to be out here just pulling them over. Helping them have a very Merry Christmas and hopefully a Happy New Year," Washington said.

Cam Barrett, head of Kroger communications, noted the wide range of emotional reactions from recipients.

"You get a wide range of reaction. You get some smiles, you get some tears," Barrett said.

Cami Woods from Ecorse was among the surprised drivers who received the generous gift card. She initially thought deputies were looking for someone else when she was pulled over.

"I said they must be looking for somebody. It couldn't of been me, but he said pull over," Woods said.

Woods expressed gratitude for how the gift card would help her family during the holidays.

"I can get my family a nice Christmas meal. I can get me a full tank of gas. I am just really really grateful and thankful for this," Woods said.

Brenda Henry had a similar experience, expecting the worst when she saw the flashing lights behind her.

"I thought I was being pulled over and I never had a violation," Henry said.

Henry became emotional upon receiving the gift card, explaining how much the gesture meant to her.

"Very appreciated. I guess it was the right time and right place. Thank you guys, thank you. They have no idea how much this is helping me right now," Henry said.

Other drivers shared their appreciation for the holiday surprise. Skyla France noted how the gift card would benefit her children.

"It means a lot. I can also let my kids pick out whatever they want," France said.

Melinda Holland observed that she wasn't the only driver to receive the unexpected gift.

"I am not the only one I see that got flicked here just to get a Kroger gift card from you guys, so it's very appreciated," Holland said.

The Santa Stops program continues to build positive relationships between law enforcement and the community while providing much-needed assistance during the holiday season.

