Wayne County judge used makeup to cover marks on grandsons left by son, report says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Third Circuit Court Judge Tracy Green could be one step closer to being sanctioned by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission or removed from the bench after a ruling in an ethics violations hearing.

Green put makeup on her grandsons to cover marks on the children that were left by her son, according to a retired judge from Ann Arbor who made the ruling in a case being handled by Disciplinary Counsel for the Commission.

Retired Judge Betty R. Widgeon also found that Green knew that on one occasion, her son hit one of the grandchildren so hard that he left his hand print on the child's face.

Widgeon also found that Green knew that her son used "court prohibited corporal punishment" on her grandsons and that he slapped and choked his now former wife.

Green's son, Gary Davis-Headd, is currently serving time in prison on two counts of second-degree child abuse.

In 2015, Davis-Headd was found not guilty of domestic violence, kidnapping and stalking.

And the latest in her problems with the Judicial Tenure Commission comes on the heels of Wayne County Court Judge Bruce Morrow's six-month suspension without pay. His suspension began in January.

The commission found that Morrow made inappropriate and explicit comments to two female attorneys.

Morrow officially retired from Third Circuit Court at the beginning of January, but he has filed a motion for a rehearing on his case with the commission.

A visiting judge is handling the cases that had been assigned to Morrow until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appoints someone to fill his seat for the term that concludes at the end of 2022.

