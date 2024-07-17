Wayne County judge upholds dismissing manslaughter charges against ex-DPD officer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Wayne County Circuit Court judge upheld the dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges against a former Detroit police officer.

70-year-old Daryl Vance died following a verbal altercation with Detroit Police Officer Juwan Brown back in September. Witnesses said at the time that Vance was drunk and beligerant outside of the Garden Bowl in Midtown.

Officer Brown was seen on surveillance camera punching Vance, who fell backward and struck his head, later dying at the hospital.

36th District Court Judge Kenneth King dismissed the charges back in January, saying there wasn't enough evidence to bind the case over. Today, Circuit Court Judge Nicholas Hathaway agreed.

Officer Brown has since been terminated by DPD. His attorney, Steve Fishman, applauded the judge's ruling.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says they will appealing today's decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals