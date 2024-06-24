Wayne County man wins $6 million playing Michigan Lottery

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 32-year-old man Wayne County won $6 million playing the lottery at a convenience store in Clinton Township.

The man, who is choosing not to disclose his identity, bought the winning ticket at the 7/11 in the 37000 block of South Grosebeck Highway. He chose the one-time lump sum payment option, meaning he'll take home about $4.1 million.

According to a release from the Michigan State Lottery, this man hasn't played the lottery much in 2024.

“I play lottery games every once in a while, and this 500X Money Maker ticket was only the second ticket I have purchased so far this year,” the player said. “I went into the store to purchase a few things and saw the 500X Money Maker game, so I asked the clerk what the ticket number was on the next ticket. When she said 14, I told her I’d take it because 14 is my wife and I’s lucky number."

The player said he plans to invest winnings, help his family and start a business.

“Congratulations to the lucky player and his wife on an incredible $6 million win,” said Lottery Commissioner, Suzanna Shkreli. “Creating life-changing moments for our players is incredibly exciting and I hope this prize has a positive impact on this player and his family for many years to come.”