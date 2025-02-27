Wayne State University expands eligibility for tuition-free program

Wayne State University is expanding its tuition pledge to more families, the university announced this week.

The Wayne State Guarantee tuition pledge provides full tuition and fees for incoming students whose families earn under a certain amount.

According to the university, the pledge is now expanded to families that earn $80,000 a year or less or have $50,000 or less in assets. It's also available to students who qualify for the Pell Grant.

That's an increase from the previous income threshold of $70,000, and it will take effect at the start of the 2025-26 school year for incoming freshman.

“Broadening the Wayne State Guarantee reflects our commitment to offering students throughout the state of Michigan the best chance possible to earn a college degree at a world-class university, recognized as one of top 100 public universities in the country and improve their lives,” Wayne State Vice Provost Charles Cotton III said in a statement. “As the state’s top urban research institution, we realize that keeping college affordable is critical to our mission of producing the career-ready graduates who will make up Michigan’s workforce of the future. We are excited about the opportunities this increase will provide.”

As of last fall, the university said more than 2,000 students have benefited from the tuition pledge, and that in the last two years, about 60% of incoming first-year students have attended tuition-free.