DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today marks 24 years since the terror attacks on the Twin Towers. More than 3,000 people lost their lives that day. Memorials for the victims and first responders are planned throughout the country, and right here in metro Detroit.

Our morning anchor Alicia Smith has the honor of emceeing the 9/11 National Day of Service here in Detroit later this morning. It's part of a nationwide meal-packing effort to fight hunger and food insecurity.

Wayne State University hosting 9/11 day of service event

In Midtown today, hundreds of volunteers will turn remembrance into action.

9/11 Day, a non-profit organization, is hosting this day of service at the Wayne State University Field House from 9-11 a.m. Hundreds of volunteers will pack more than 160,000 meals.

911 Day has hosted large-scale service projects like this since 2009. But it's their second year hosting this particular event here in Detroit.

This is one of 24 large-scale volunteer service projects nationwide with 30 million Americans volunteering annually, making this the largest day of charitable service in U.S. history.

David Paine, the president and co-founder of the organization, shared his personal story on why this day is so important for him.

“I watched the horror of the 9/11 tragedy unfold over the next, you know, few hours," Paine said. "And, you know, soon thereafter, I joined with a very good friend of mine, Jay Winuk who lost his brother Glen in the collapse of the World Trade Center south tower. And, we decided that we would try to take the day back. You know, we turned it into something positive so that future generations would only learn about the horror of 9/11. But, they’d also learn about the extraordinary goodness and unity that came out of the immediate aftermath of the attacks.”

There aren't any more volunteer slots available. All meals will be donated to Forgotten Harvest, to be distributed to individuvals and families in need here in Detroit.