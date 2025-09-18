Wayne State University president resigns amid faculty tensions, board names interim leader

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne State University's Board of Governors appointed a new interim president during a brief special meeting Wednesday, just hours after President Kimberly Andrews Espy's sudden resignation, citing personal reasons, was officially announced.

Richard Bierschbach, current dean of the law school, was named the university's interim president following Espy's departure as the school's 13th president.

"I know it seems like a challenging time. It's a challenging time in all of higher education, but it's also a great time for us," Bierschbach said.

“Serving this institution has been an honor, and I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together—from advancing student success and expanding research innovation to strengthening the community through collaboration,” Espy said in a statement. “With the remarkable students who inspired me every day, this decision was not a simple one, and I look forward to spending more time with my family. I am confident in the university’s continued momentum and further success for the future.”

Faculty cite ongoing tensions

The resignation, while surprising to some, was not entirely unexpected by faculty members who described mounting tensions in recent months.

"I don't think it came out of nowhere. I think there was a lot of dissatisfaction with the previous president," said Jennifer Sheridan Moss, president of the Wayne Academic Union, which represents faculty.

Moss criticized Espy's communication style and campus presence.

"The previous president was not communicative. We got very robotic responses from her if we got a response at all. She wasn't seen around campus," Moss said.

Faculty and students pointed to several contentious issues during Espy's tenure, including the handling of a student encampment protesting the war in Gaza, which resulted in a lawsuit against the school.

"We thought she was turning the campus into a police state essentially after the Palestinian encampment, after that was broken up," Moss said.

"I think that it was a culmination of events that led up to this point,” WSU senior Nuzmeya Abdrabboh said. "The ongoing lawsuit that Wayne State is experiencing against their students for violating their rights to free speech, taking down the encampment and arresting 12 students.”

Medical school controversy adds to tensions

Students also expressed disappointment over Espy's handling of the medical school dean, who was recently placed on leave.

Medical student Safia Hanaiya Yusef described the dean's situation as particularly troubling.

"He was willing to go above and beyond for his students, so when he was placed on leave, we were all shocked to say the least," Yusef said. “We want the university leadership to be held accountable for the way they handle everything number 1, and number 2, we would like for a fair and impartial review and should know substantiated allegations exist (against the dean).”

Search for permanent replacement begins

Board Chair Shirley Stancato announced that the board has accepted Espy's resignation and will launch a broader search for a permanent president.

Despite the leadership upheaval, many remain hopeful optimistic about the university's future.

"I think Wayne State is such an important iconic institution in this city, in this community. All I hope is we continue to grow," said Sheryl Kubiak, dean of the School of Social Work. “I've worked with Rick Bierschbach for seven years and he's a wonderful partner, great collaborator, incredibly smart and he’s a builder.”

The Board of Governors meeting lasted less than 10 minutes, with the transition taking effect immediately as the university moves forward just weeks into the fall semester.

