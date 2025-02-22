WB I-696 closing this weekend to prep for major construction project beginning March 1

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Temporary closures are already beginning for the massive I-696 project in Oakland County.

As the Michigan Department of Transportation prepares for the two-year project expected to begin March 1, they're closing the westbound lanes of I-696 from Lahser Road to I-75 this weekend to complete electrical work and inspections.

7 Traffic anchor Ali Hoxie explains more about the project in the video below:

Stretch of I-696 closing this weekend

The closures will happen 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and then again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. Portable message boards will detour traffic via southbound I-75 to westbound M-8 (Davison Highway), then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to westbound I-696.

MDOT is fixing both sides of I-696 from Lahser Road to I-75 and repairing 60 bridges. During the two-year construction period, westbound drivers will always be able to get through. Eastbound drivers are going to have to find detours wherever they can, including the official detour that goes down to Highland Park and along the mile roads.

Michigan Department of Transportation Detour

Will McCann lives right off of 9 Mile Road near Southfield Road. He’s heard about the massive project and knows instead of the official detour, people are going to be using the mile roads to get around Oakland County.

“Trying to get to any of those Oakland County communities in that part of town is going to be more difficult. Now, it’s just gonna take longer," he said.

Jan Barnes lives near I-696 just off 10 Mile Road in Oak Park. She’s noticed the MDOT crews already setting up around her area and says this project is all her neighborhood can talk about.

WXYZ Jan Barnes lives near 696

“It’s mixed. Some people are like 'oh, it’s gonna be great' and others like 'oh, it’s gonna be a headache,'" she said.

She’s aware of this weekend’s overnight closures and is also aware that in just one week, she’ll be one of the hundreds of thousands looking for a detour. But she says she’s ready.

"I think it’s good for them to fix the problems that we’re having with our infrastructure and it’ll cut down on a lot of the problems that people are having with motor vehicle issues and things of that nature," Barnes said.

