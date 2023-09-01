'We are confident': Detroit police provide update on beloved doctor's murder investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's been four months with few answers as to who killed Dr. Devon Hoover. The 53-year-old was a respected surgeon at Ascension St John.

His neighbors, patients and friends are still in shock.

“One of the kindest human beings I’ll probably ever know,” patient and friend Janet Rohloff said. “They don't make them like that.”

Rohloff had been a patient of Hoover’s for 14 years. She says the last four months have been a fog, not knowing where the investigation stands.

“I wish I knew what kind of information they have that they won't share,” Rohloff said. “I understand why, but it’s hard for all of us sitting out here — it really is.”

That's why she and Jeff Cowin attended Thursday’s Detroit Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Cowin is a friend and neighbor of the doctor who says he and other neighbors are on edge, having no idea what the motive could have been.

“This man is non-confrontational. He wouldn't even evict a tenant who hadn’t paid in a year. This man had no enemies,” Cowin said. “It’s concerning not knowing where the suspect is, how many suspects there are. My concern is for the community's safety.”

Cowin spoke during the meeting, wanting updates and asking for the FBI to get involved. Police Chief James White responded saying the case is complex and he’s briefed on it daily, offering a small update.

“We are very confident we are going to bring this family justice. We are confident that we are aware of circumstances. We are confident in our suspect,” White said during the meeting. “We just need a little bit more time to work with the prosecutor's office and we have a to-do list, and we're prepared to make an announcement before snow hits the ground. We just have a lot of work to do.”

“Before the snow flies,” Rohloff recalled after the meeting. “Do I believe that? Eh, I hope for that. I don't know if I totally believe it yet.”

While hopeful, Rohloff says she may never have all the answers as to who killed Hoover and why. However, she says she’ll always know who Hoover was and what he meant to her and others.

“If God created more Doctor Hoovers, we’d all be better off,” Rohloff said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of $22,500 for any information leading to an arrest. You can submit a tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.