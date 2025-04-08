'We did the best we could': Overnight fire destroys family-owned market in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family-owned super market in Southfield was destroyed overnight in a fire.

The Plum Hollow Market, a family-owned staple over the last five decades, is a total loss.

The first calls came in just after 1 a.m., with Southfield fire crews raising this to a three-alarm fire, calling in five other agencies to help.

Firefighters initially went inside to put out the flames, but they grew, spreading to the roof.

Those crews immediately called out of the building and began spraying from the outside. Over four hours later, crews still doused flames as the building smoldered.

Southfield Fire Battalion Chief Chris Smith says this being a grocery store means a lot of fuel for the fire to burn through.

WXYZ

"We call the a fire load and absolutely there’s a lot of combustibles in there. And there's equipment sometimes we heard some small explosions. A lot of things to burn which lead to heavy fire we encountered," Smith said. "This market is a staple in the community it’s a staple in our community. It’s been around for a long time."

No one was injured in the fire. We're told the other buildings in the complex, on the other side of the market, are okay, at most getting some water damage.

We spoke to the owner over the phone, who sold the business to someone outside the family back in July.

A cause hasn't been determined, but fire investigators are looking into it.