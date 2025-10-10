'We got ransacked': Royal Oak streetwear store robbed for fifth time in a year

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of dollars worth of designer shoes and clothing have been stolen from a retail shop in a bold break-in early Thursday morning.

Trey Banks, the owner of Hype House, told us thieves broke in just after midnight, stealing high-end clothing and shoes, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The store is located on 11 Mile Road. Banks says the men came through a bathroom window in the back of the store.

“We got ransacked. They were here for more than an hour,” Banks said.

He added they took “all the shoes, clothes. I sell a lot of high-end items — Louis, Dior, I get stuff from Japan. This time, they were thorough. Here about an hour and a half.”

Watch surveillance video of the latest robbery below:

Web extra: Surveillance video shows robbery at Royal Oak streetwear shop

Banks told us what’s also frustrating is that the alarm system was disable by the crooks. This was the fifth break-in since mid-2024.

“They came through the bathroom. We got it re-boarded up. Rappers come and shop here, all walks of life, doctors, kids,” he said.

At this point, Banks is unsure how long he can afford to stay in business if this continues. He has also spoken out about the police response being delayed, which is something the Royal Oak Police Department has denied.

“I called the cops and said there’s people in my store. Dispatch is like just procrastinating. I said there’s people in my store now. I need people sent. By the time they arrived, no one was here,” Banks said.

Trey Banks

If you have any information that could help with this case, call Royal Oak police at 248-246-3500.

