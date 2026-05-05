DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's time to get loud, Pistons fans. Round 2 of Detroit's NBA Playoff journey kicks off tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans are ready to watch Detroit's disruptive defense grind down the Cavs.



Watch Brittany's report below

'We got to keep it running': Pistons fans are pumped to face Cavaliers in Eastern Conference Semifinals

The two teams have previously met four other times in the playoffs, with the most recent coming in 2016. Detroit has a 6-15 record against the Cavs in those games. Pistons fans are ready to see the Pistons come out on top in this series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

But it all starts with Game 1.

Fans are pumped, as this is the first time fans get to see the Pistons go this deep into the postseason in almost 20 years, as 2008 was the last time the team made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Fans cannot wait to see what this team does in Game 1 tonight.

Tip-off against Cleveland is at 7 p.m., but fans aren't waiting until then to start yelling 'Go Pistons'. Game day fun starts outside of LCA at 4 p.m., as there will be facepainting, airbrush tattoos, a half-court LCA court outside the arena, and tons of photo ops. Then at 5 p.m., the doors open for people with tickets to start their pregaming. The first 10,000 fans get to help make the LCA rumble with thundersticks and some free t-shirts.

But you know there's more people backing these Pistons than who's going to tonight's game, and businesses around the LCA are excited to give them a place to watch and cheer for their favorite basketball team.

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"Let’s go baby! We got to keep it running," said Brittany Danzig. "We have to step it up a little bit more. We got that game 7 but we’re moving on with Cleveland so let’s go. Let’s see what we can do to these Ohio people, because we know we can do it. We are the Pistons. We Are 313. Let’s go. Bring it on."

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"I hope they can do it in less (games)," said Jasmine Bass. "But I mean if we got to ride to game 7, I’m riding with my Pistons for sure. Riding the whole way. All the way Detroit Pistons, let’s go!"

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"(I'm) feeling great. Just a great comeback 3-1 down and just shows the true grit of the city," said Liam Chudler (right). "Basketball’s truly a sport that’s not over till it’s over. Wait until there’s triple 0 on the clock."

"They’re doing pretty well. I watched them yesterday, they played well. Cade Cunningham is doing pretty well," said Sulayman Siddiqi (left).

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"It’s massive for us. We’re opening on days we’re traditionally closed but just the excitement and the sheer factor Detroit’s made it to the second round, in what, 10 years now?" said Zac Henry, the bar manager at Hockeytown Cafe.

Almost double that actually, as this is also the first time that LCA is seeing an Eastern Conference semifinals game.

