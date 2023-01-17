'We love him dearly': Family searches for missing Detroit teen last seen in November

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A family is searching for answers in the disappearance of 19-year-old Trey Rogers.

Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.

“I need to hear his voice, I need to know he’s alright,” Rogers' older sister Courtney Wimbush said.

It’s been an agonizing seven weeks for Wimbush and her entire family after her younger brother went missing.

“He’s a person who laughed, always wanted to make people laugh, always wanted to make people smile," Wimbush said. "I miss that. I want my brother back. It’s hard.”

Rogers was last seen by his mom on Nov. 29 when she dropped him off on campus around 1:40 p.m. Wimbush says they later learned he walked in the back door then exited the front. His phone stopped sharing location and their calls went unanswered.

“He had stopped sharing the location but a couple hours later, his location came back on and it (phone) was discovered on the Belle Isle bridge,” Wimbush said.

His family says he left behind money and his ID, saying there was no indication he would leave or harm himself.

"A lot of people struggle with mental health, I don't think that he did. If he did, he did not show any signs of it,” Wimbush said.

Rogers worked at Amore Da Roma in Eastern Market. The restaurant has shared his picture multiple times on social media, calling him a "key employee," adding, “This is totally out of character for Tre! Great kid with a big heart!... He's a great kid and we are all very concerned for him! Please help to circulate this so that he can safely come home!"

“I can't sleep. When I think of him, I can't eat because I don't know if he’s hungry or sleeping somewhere warm,” Rogers' grandmother Margaret Rogers said. "If he see us, I pray to God he’ll call somebody and let us know he’s alright.”

As his family continues waiting for answers, they’ve been hard at work posting flyers near the campus and all across Belle Isle, hoping that any news comes soon.

“Its hurtful because we don't know, and the unknown is scary out here,” Wimbush said.

“If he just left because he wanted to, as long as we know he’s OK, we’ll be good," Margaret Rogers said. "We want him to know we love him dearly.”

If you have any information on this case, contact Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.

The Detroit Police Department has a facebook page dedicated to all the missing person cases on Facebook.

