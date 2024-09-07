'We love our team': Detroit businesses hope they and Lions have successful season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Businesses near downtown Detroit are anticipating the Lions season will be a touchdown for them as well.

“It’s really exciting for not just us but I guess the whole city, especially downtown having business in downtown Detroit,” said Tyler Westfall, director of operations of Mootz Pizzeria.

The restaurant and bar is just steps away from Ford Field.

“Last year, obviously they were great, but this is like expectations are super high this year. I think that you can just feel the excitement and it changes your whole business. Your changing staffing levels, we’re changing hours we’re, changing,” Westfall said.

Westfall said they got a taste of what kind of crowds they might see during preseason.

“Two weeks ago, we usually open at 11 o clock. 10:15, 10:30 we had a bunch of Lions fans rolling around,” Westfall said.

Even in Midtown, Ronnie Yaldoo, chief operating officer Savvy Sliders, says their business is expecting to see a lot of people.

“It’s gonna be bananas. It’s gonna be crazy. There’s gonna be people all in the streets. We’ll be ready,” Yaldoo said.

Savvy Sliders is offering buy-one, get-one slider meals after every win and Honolulu Blue custard shakes.

“We love our team. We are not bandwagon fans. We’ve been here since day one,” Yaldoo said.

They will also have a food truck at Lions games on Sept 8 and Sept. 30.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Lions and allow fans across Michigan to win along with their favorite team,” said Mark Wolok, vice president of business development of Savvy Sliders. “As life-long Lions fans, we look forward to being part of the game-day experience!”

Bert Dearing Jr., owner of Bert's Entertainment Complex, has been hosting tailgates at his location for the past 38 years. He says it’s definitely grown in popularity since their success.

“It’s been a buildup little by little, whatever,” Dearing said. “Last year was out of sight. Eastern Market was on fire.”

He also owners Berts across the road from Ford Field where people can pay to park and also watch the game if they don’t have tickets.

Dearing says many families have made it a tradition and come to their locations every year.

