(WXYZ) — A desperate mother and the Detroit Police Department are still looking for the retired DPD officer who went missing about two weeks ago.

Karen Hodo says her son, Stefon Hodo, would check up on her multiple times a week so it's strange to not hear from him.

Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $2,500 reward for information that helps lead to the 41-year-old's whereabouts.

His loved ones are just hoping he's okay.

"He was just so supportive. He had such a good heart," Stefon's mother Karen said.

Karen says she never thought she would be in the situation she's in now. Right now she's desperate to find answers.

"I'm just hoping to find him alive and well," she said.

His disappearance comes two weeks after Detroit Police arrested a man seen twice on camera shooting up a home on the city's west side.

The home had adults and children inside and investigators say the suspect used Hodo's gun to commit the crime. He was also driving Hodo's black 2007 Lexus which is still missing.

According to a neighbor, the suspect and Hodo weren't pals. In fact, they'd gotten into some sort of dispute which is only adding to the questions and concerns surrounding Hodo's disappearance.

"We need to double down our efforts. We need to bring Hodo home to his family," Captian Sonia Russel with DPD's Missing Persons Homicide Unit said.

If you have spotted Hodo's black 2007 Lexus around town anytime before June 30, Detroit police are asking that you give them a call.

The plate number is 9NGT98 and DPD can be reached at 313-267-4600.