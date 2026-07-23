COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Novi man is recovering in the hospital after an Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake bit him near a boat launch at Proud Lake Recreation Area in Commerce Township Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Curylo witnessed the bite. He said his family was swimming at Proud Lake when they heard a noise in the grass.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

'We saw and heard the rattle': Witness describes Oakland County snake bite

"We saw and heard the rattle and it was his (victim's) first time seeing one, so he wanted to get a really good picture," Curylo said.

Curylo shared video he took of the rare Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake. Moments later, his fiancée's brother moved closer to the snake.

"He was trying to get a better angle, better focus and the snake decided to go for him and got him on the finger," Curylo said.

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The Eastern Massasauga is Michigan's only venomous snake. While 30 to 40 percent of their bites don't inject venom, Curylo said he could tell this one did.

"I asked him 'do you feel any tingling' and he said 'oh yeah.' I'm like OK, it's definitely not a dry bite, you've got some venom in you, you need to sit down stay calm," Curylo said.

Watch video of the snake below:

Video shows Eastern Massasauga rattlesnake in Commerce Township

They called 911 and an ambulance took the victim to the University of Michigan — the closest hospital with anti-venom.

Dr. Brad Uren, an associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan, said the hospital has an anti-venom that works against multiple species of snakes. While bites from the Eastern Massasauga are serious, they are normally not deadly.

"I've practiced emergency medicine for 20 years. I have seen about five cases of rattlesnake bites," Uren said. "These snakes are relatively small. Their bites are not usually immediately life threatening, but that's not a reason to delay care."

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Yu Man Lee, a conservation scientist with Michigan State University Extension, said most bite victims recover fully with prompt medical treatment.

"Most cases, especially in modern times of people getting bitten by a snake and envenomed, will fully recover if they get prompt medical treatment," Lee said.

Lee said Michigan has more Eastern Massasauga populations than any other state and they are found in the Lower Peninsula. The species is declining and is considered threatened.

"It is a species that has been declining across its range, including Michigan," Lee said.

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Andrew Watson, a ranger at Proud Lake State Recreation Area, said the snakes normally avoid humans. He said if you see one, stay 2 to 3 feet away.

"I've never actually personally seen one here. I know they're around. Like I said, we work to propagate the species here, but I've never actually seen one," Watson said. "If you do see one, just leave it alone. If you leave them alone, they generally leave you alone — that's the rule."

Lee echoed that guidance.

"We usually say if you're 3 feet or more away from a massasauga, you're out of the strike range," Lee said.

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Curylo's soon-to-be brother-in-law is still recovering in the hospital a day later, but is expected to be OK. Curylo said he wants others to learn from the experience.

"A beautiful snake, but obviously something you want to make sure you're not getting too close to because like my brother in law to be found it, you get too close, it's probably going to get you," Curylo said.

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