Watch Now
NewsWeather Awareness

Actions

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Here's what you need to do to stay safe from potential weather in Michigan

As we educate you about handling severe weather as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, this report looks at what you need to know about dealing with lightning when storms come through.
Severe Weather
Posted
and last updated

Severe Weather Awareness week runs through March 22, and the goal is to keep make sure people have a plan for severe weather in Michigan.

Our state has seen a surge in severe weather over the past few years, including tornados, blizzards, flooding, strong thunderstorms, high winds and more.

All week, we will be providing tips for how to prepare for severe weather, including tornado safety, lightning drills, and more.

Below, you can learn more about the types of severe weather in Michigan and tips to keep you and your family safe. We'll be adding to it throughout the week.

Reminder: Download the WXYZ app on your phone to get severe weather alerts right away

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!