Severe Weather Awareness Week: Here's what you need to do to stay safe from potential weather in Michigan

Severe Weather Awareness week runs through March 22, and the goal is to keep make sure people have a plan for severe weather in Michigan.

Our state has seen a surge in severe weather over the past few years, including tornados, blizzards, flooding, strong thunderstorms, high winds and more.

All week, we will be providing tips for how to prepare for severe weather, including tornado safety, lightning drills, and more.

Below, you can learn more about the types of severe weather in Michigan and tips to keep you and your family safe. We'll be adding to it throughout the week.

