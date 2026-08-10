ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A wedding reception turned into a crime scene after gunfire erupted outside Athena Hall on Gratiot in Roseville late Saturday night.

Watch Peter Maxwell's report below

Wedding reception shooting leaves 3 shot, 2 injured outside Roseville banquet hall

Roseville police say three people were shot and two others were injured after a fight broke out at around 11 p.m. Saturday. Everyone is expected to survive.

The groom, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the night started without incident.

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"The whole night everybody was happy. We didn't see any problems," he said.

He and his bride were preparing to leave when the situation escalated.

"When we were packing up and getting ready to leave and putting everything into the car that's when we saw the chaos and everybody was running everywhere," he said.

The fight started inside Athena Hall before spilling into the parking lot. Witnesses say the altercation began over the number of people the groom had standing in the wedding party compared to the bride. One person on the groom's side allegedly pulled out a gun, and two others on the bride's side allegedly pulled out firearms of their own and began shooting. Investigators say at least three handguns were displayed before shots were fired.

Bouquets of flowers, personal belongings, shoes and a slice of untouched wedding cake were left behind in the parking lot.

Three people were shot, including one woman who was struck in the chest. Two others were injured. The groom says one of those injured was his father, who was struck by a car and broke his hip.

The groom described the moment his bride broke down in tears.

"I just see her all over the parking lot ground screaming why!? Why!? Why!?" he said.

Crime tape could be seen inside the banquet hall's reception area where the wedding had been held.

Youhil Ishmail, who has owned Athena Banquet Hall for more than 20 years, says he was shaken by what happened.

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"People are just shouting and running into the hall to take cover," Ishmail said.

"It was sad. I feel sad for the people who had the wedding the bride and groom. I feel very bad for the kids who were in the wedding," Ishmail said.

The groom says he and his bride are still in shock.

"It was like a nightmare," he said.

"If you knew you weren't going to support us or be there for us then why did you come," he said.

"We get to pray and see another day to heal," he said.

Roseville police say no one is in custody, but the investigation remains active.

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