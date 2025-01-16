'We're hoping tomorrow': Police end third day of landfill search for missing Warren mom

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The third day of searching for signs of Ashley Elkins' remains ended without any new discoveries, according to Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin.

On Wednesday, he recalled the first two days of searching Pine Tree Acres landfill.

Family of Ashley Elkins. An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Elkins.

"Well, we got some objects we are taking back for processing. We're not sure if they're related to the case or not," Berlin explained.

The chief said volunteers from about 14 law enforcement agencies continued to search a 6.5-acre area for Elkins or signs that her body may have been dumped.

Police confident they'll find missing mother's body at Lenox Township landfill

The mother of two disappeared Jan. 2. She was last seen leaving her home in Warren, and her phone's last location was shown to be in Roseville. That’s near her ex-boyfriend De’Andre Booker’s apartment.

He’s currently in the Macomb County Jail on a charge of lying to police. As of now, Booker has not been charged with Elkins' murder.

It’s still unclear to us what led police to believe she may be at the landfill. However, investigators said they did haul away a dumpster from Booker's apartment complex.

Officials search Lenox Twp. landfill in connection to missing Warren mother case

"Well, we're hoping tomorrow. We were hoping for today and when we met with Waste Management last night before we left, we knew we had more work ahead of us. We were hoping to achieve that today," Berlin said.

"I think we're in the right spot. We just got more work ahead of us."