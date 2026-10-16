'We're just regular people': Redford Twp. family shaken after bullets strike home, graze woman

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Redford Township family is searching for answers after shots were fired at their home early Friday morning, sending bullets through a front window and injuring a woman inside.

“We first initially just thought it was like a firecracker,” homeowner Tawanna Williams said. “But after that it was repeated, and then you could see the smoke. This is when we knew oh no, these are gunshots.”

Williams said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. at her home on Delaware Avenue, adding that police recovered seven shell casings from the scene.

She said her family is in town staying at her home. When shots were fired, her sister and cousin were sitting in the living room near the window. One bullet grazed her sister in the leg.

She said they dropped to the floor and crawled for cover as the shots continued.

“My cousin gets up and he's looking, and he's still on the floor at the same time because they're still going off,” Williams said. “They're crawling on the floor, they're still shooting in the house.”

Williams said her immediate concern was for the children in the home.

“Immediately for the children. My daughter is only 14,” she said. “I pray to God that no kid would be doing this.”

The homeowner said she has lived in the neighborhood for three years and never felt unsafe before.

“This is Redford, a great community,” Williams said. “Older people retire here. Nobody even plays music around here half the time. So to have seven gunshots come through my window at 5 o'clock ...”

Williams said she cannot think of anyone who would want to target her family.

“We don't have any issues with anybody,” she said. “Right now is not a good time. My family is only here because my mom is dying; she's in hospice. So everyone's been gathering here to support, but we don't have any issues.”

She also believes the shooter, or shooters, may have been on foot.

“I don't think that there was a drive-by because of the impact that it had and where the cases are and the shootings on the wall,” Williams said. “It's like they were right here on the sidewalk or on my front porch.”

As investigators work to determine what happened, Williams said her family is struggling to understand why this happened to them.

“We don't have beef,” she said. “We're just regular people trying to make it.”

Redford Township police confirmed the incident is under investigation. No information about potential suspects has been released.

