'We're so thrilled': Teams set, hotels filling up for Sweet 16 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The signs are up and downtown Detroit is ready to host four NCAA men's college basketball teams at Little Caesars Arena, all competing for a spot in the Final Four.

Purdue will face Gonzaga in the first matchup, followed by Creigthon vs. Tennessee. The winners will then face off on Sunday in the Elite 8.

The big games are bringing in visitors like Chris Nealon, who works the game broadcasts.

"It's come a long way, you know? It's got its ups and downs, but there’s a lot of great spots,” Nealon, who's from Southern California, said of his thoughts on downtown Detroit. "I’m really looking forward to going out and trying some new areas and seeing what's here, explore a bit and enjoy this great city.”

Nealon was just in Pittsburgh and is now in Detroit, where he will spend the whole week. He along with countless other employees, fans and teams will be in town eating at restaurants and filling hotels like The Westin Book Cadillac.

"Starting Wednesday, (we're) pretty full," said the hotel's Director of Sales and Marketing Scott Stinebaugh. "If we're not sold out, we're very close — right through to the last game on Sunday.”

Stinebaugh says many rooms were booked in advance and others were scooped up after the teams were final. It's a flurry of activity on a usually slow weekend.

“It couldn't have fallen on a better time because it’s Easter," Stinebaugh said of the Sweet 16. "Typically, this is a slower time in the city. So for us, most the hotels are busy.”

Dave Beachnau with the Detroit Sports Commission says they’re expecting large crowds this weekend, especially with Purdue less than 300 miles away. The Boilermakers are looking to clinch their first Final Four in over 40 years.

“This regional is a big event. It's gotten a little bit overshadowed with the talk about the draft, but we're so thrilled to have this opportunity,” Beachnau said. "We're expecting over 20,000 (people). We’re expecting a full sellout here at Little Caesers Arena. I know there were still a couple hundred tickets left, but they’re going fast.”

A month of events begins this week, as the city hopes to show the rest of the country that Detroit is a place to be.

"It's another opportunity to tell our story," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said while unveiling the Sweet 16 game court, which was made in the Upper Peninsula. "This is a great sports town, a great sports state. So much good stuff is happening and to draw people in, so they can see for themselves. It’s the most powerful way we can tell people what's happening here in Michigan, and in Detroit in particular.”

The games tipoff Friday evening. The first game between Gonzaga and Purdue tips off around 7:40 p.m. while the second game between Creighton and Tennessee tips off after 10 p.m.

