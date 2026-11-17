WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — West Bloomfield Township leaders could take a step Monday night toward ending the township’s contract with Flock Safety, the company behind its automatic license plate reader cameras.

Watch the report in the video player below:

West Bloomfield could take step toward ending Flock camera contract

The township’s Board of Trustees is being asked to give the township attorney direction to negotiate a possible termination of the Flock contract and report back on what the process and cost would involve.

“The question is, do we really discontinue with Flock or do we go with a different vendor?” West Bloomfield Communications Specialist Brian Burch said.

The township currently has 23 Flock cameras, but eight remain down due to vandalism. Township officials say that despite attempts to get the cameras repaired, the vendor has been unresponsive.

The township’s annual contract with Flock costs $59,000 and runs through 2028. According to the township, a possible early termination could cost roughly $500 per camera, or $11,500 total, though Burch stressed that figure is not yet certain.

“If Flock agrees, but we don’t know any of those answers quite yet,” he said.

Township considers Axon as possible alternative

As West Bloomfield weighs its future with Flock, the township is also considering automatic license plate reader cameras provided by Axon.

The township already uses Axon for other technology, including body-worn cameras worn by active duty police officers. Its current Axon contract costs approximately $283,000.

A potential new annual agreement with Axon that would include automatic license plate reader cameras would cost about $440,000 a year.

“That also includes additional capabilities, additional integrations, and additional ways for us to use these cameras and control the data that’s being used and acquired at the local level, which is the most important part,” Burch said.

Residents weigh privacy and public safety

The potential change comes as some West Bloomfield residents continue to question the use of automatic license plate readers and the information the cameras collect.

“It is a surveillance of our personal vehicle and ourselves,” resident Anita Blender said.

Another resident, Brian Craine, said he also has concerns.

“I don’t love the idea of Flock cameras, mostly because I heard of some inaccuracies,” Craine said.

But not everyone opposes the technology. One resident told 7 News Detroit that despite the controversy, the cameras can be a useful tool for law enforcement.

“I know it’s controversial, but I really think they’re a good thing,” the resident said. “If police officers can identify who somebody is before they follow them or stop them, I think it’s a good thing.”

Township officials defend the cameras as an important tool for police and say the technology does not register a person’s identity.

“They’re not registering our identity... they're only looking at the license plates of those vehicles,” Burch said. “And that’s the benefit of this, is that we can have a police presence without having all the costs that go into hundreds and hundreds of other officers.”

The West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Town Hall.