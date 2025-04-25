West Bloomfield graduate Maxwell Hairston drafted by the Buffalo Bills

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills selected Maxwell Hairston as their cornerback.

Hairston is from West Bloomfield and played on the high school's field as a Laker.

“It’s amazing to see. It’s amazing to see our hometown be put on the map like that. It’s great,” Hairston's sister Alexandria said. “And I’m so happy my little brother was able to do that.”

I spoke to Maxwell Hairston’s mom Robin and his two sisters Alexandria and Madison. They were there by his side as he was picked in the first round of the draft.

“I wanted to hear his name called — that’s all I wanted,” Madison Hairston said.

“It was such a beautiful feeling. I was in tears because I’m seeing him live his dream. He wanted to be a football player, first-round pick to whoever picked him and Buffalo Bills, they saw something in him,” Robin Hairston said.

Maxwell Hairston was dubbed the “ultimate hype man” on draft night after he made sure to cheer on every draft pick that went before him.

“Max has always been such a team player and that’s always something I really admired. He was so happy and excited for each and every person who got called before him and when it was his turn, they all congratulated him back,” Alexandria Hairston said.

Maxwell Hairston graduated from West Bloomfield High School in 2021. He then went on to play football at the University of Kentucky.

I caught up with one of his high school football coaches Zach Hilbers.

“He’s always about that real vibrant personality, and I’m glad he’s the same and he never lost it,” Hilbers said.

Hear more from Zach Hilbers in the video player below:

Web extra: Zachary Hilbers on Maxwell Hairston

Meanwhile, for the Hairston family, they are currently in Buffalo, New York, supporting Maxwell.

“They love him here,” Robin said. They love him so much. They couldn’t wait to draft him. That’s what they told him.”