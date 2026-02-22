West Bloomfield man on life support after workplace shooting by suspected former employee

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield man remains on life support after being shot at his workplace Saturday morning in what police describe as a targeted attack by a suspected former employee.

The shooting occurred at Mapleview Liquor Store on Maple Road, where an employee was shot with a rifle around 9 a.m. Saturday. Within minutes of that shooting, police say the same gunman fired into a nearby apartment at the Thornberry Apartments complex across the street, injuring a woman inside.

WXYZ

"The individual that was shot in her apartment, this suspect did not make entry but fired into the apartment," West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said.

The woman in the apartment initially thought someone was trying to force their way in with what appeared to be a stick, but it turned out to be what police believe was a lever-action rifle. She suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Police say the liquor store shooting does not appear to have been a robbery, and the suspect was likely a former employee of the business. The victim, whose identity has not been released, is currently on life support.

"It does not appear it was a robbery, actual details can't be speculated at this time," Young said.

Officers located the suspect driving in his vehicle nearby shortly after the shootings. He was ordered to step out of the vehicle and drop his weapon before being taken into custody.

"Incredible restraint and courage to take someone like this into custody," Young said of his officers' response.

The suspect is also receiving medical care for an unknown reason while in custody. His identity has not been released.

Jordyn Denham, who lives at the Thornberry Apartments, said the scene was chaotic Saturday morning with more than 10 police cars, ambulances, and a helicopter overhead.

WXYZ

"I feel a little disturbed cause it happened next to my aunt's house, right across my window, couldn't go to work had to tell my job what happened," Denham said.

Denham has lived in the West Bloomfield neighborhood for four years and said Saturday's violence was unprecedented for the area.

"It was very shocking and confusing, I still don't know exactly what happened," Denham said.

The liquor store remained closed Saturday as the investigation continued. Police have not released additional details about a possible motive or the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

