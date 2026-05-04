Westbound I-696 exit to Lahser Road, M-10 and Telegraph closing for months in Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers in Oakland County are facing another major disruption on I-696. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., the westbound exit to Lahser Road, M-10 and US-24 will be completely closed for the next several months as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's "Restore the Reuther" project.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said the only exits currently open on I-696 westbound are M-1 Woodward Avenue and Southfield Road.

"Traffic that did not exist on Southfield, your next option will be Orchard Lake and this will affect tens of thousands of drivers who use that exit," Cross said.

Willard Jackson, a DoorDash driver from Detroit, is among the thousands of drivers who will be impacted by the closure.

"It's going to be a pain, but in all fairness, we all did vote 'fix the roads right?' Jackson said. "They're fixing the road so we can't complain."

WXYZ Willard Jackson

"GPS becomes your best friend, you have to learn how to use GPS but more importantly when GPS is wrong, don't argue with GPS, just know your way around the city. Api figure it out," Jackson said.

Not all drivers are taking the news in stride. Sierra Milliner, who regularly uses the route, said the ongoing construction has become overwhelming.

"I think it's really unfortunate, I take that route all the time, and I think the construction is getting out of hand. Too many closures everywhere like everywhere," Milliner said.

WXYZ Sierra Milliner

When asked if she had a detour in mind, Milliner said she had not yet thought of one.

"I haven't even thought of a detour so now I have to go home and think of one," Milliner said.

Driver Ryan Duggan acknowledged the impact but said commuters have little choice.

"We got to drive regardless but it definitely adds time," Duggan said.

WXYZ Ryan Duggan

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