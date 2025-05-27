Western Wear brand Tecovas will be 2nd retailer inside Hudson's Detroit building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bedrock announced that Tecovas will be the second retailer coming to the Hudson's Detroit building later this year.

The brand offers western wear and cowboy boots, and will join Alo as the other retailer inside Bedrock's massive development in Downtown Detroit.

According to Tecovas, the brand was founded in 2015 by Paul Hendrick as he "set out to build a Western brand that would take the magic of the West and serve it up through a modern, customer-first lens."

The building also has a 56,000-square-foot event venue that has opened for gatherings, meetings and special occasions, and General Motors is expected to move into the building for its new headquarters.

Inside the Hudson's Detroit tower, a five-star EDITION Hotel will open as well as Detroit EDITION residences.

Tecovas is set to open in late 2025.