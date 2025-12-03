WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Westland food pantry is reconsidering its hours and safety protocols after two men allegedly ignored the facility's rules Monday night, taking far more than their allotted items and leaving volunteers feeling unsafe.

The Elmwood Blessing Box, which serves 80 to 100 families daily, operates on a simple principle: everyone gets the same amount to ensure fairness for all visitors.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report below:

Westland food pantry considers safety changes after 2 men clear shelves, intimidate volunteers

"This pantry is a small immediate needs pantry. We try to make sure it is fair for everybody and everybody is able to get the same amount of things," said Elizabeth Freeman, co-owner of the Elmwood Blessing Box.

But Monday night, Freeman said two men threw those rules out the window.

"I was frustrated because we try to make this as fair as possible," Freeman said.

WXYZ

Security footage showed the men repeatedly walking back and forth between shelves, taking items well beyond the item limit. 7 News Detroit has blurred the security footage since there are no criminal charges.

"I watched the video and counted. One guy had at least 20 before he even hit that shelf," Freeman said.

Elizabeth Freeman

The situation became more concerning when volunteers reported feeling intimidated by the men's behavior.

"Our volunteers were intimidated by the whole situation and so they didn't want to set off alarms. They said they smelled severely of alcohol," Freeman said.

As a nonprofit relying entirely on donations, the pantry cannot afford security. Freeman said they're sharing the video because similar incidents have been increasing since October.

"People are getting a little more aggressive," Freeman said.

The shelves have since been restocked, but Freeman worries about the long-term impact of people taking advantage of the system.

"There are times when we are just really low on donations and if people come in and do what was done yesterday, we would not be able to keep our doors open," Freeman said.

WXYZ

The pantry is now considering closing earlier for safety reasons while hoping generous donors continue supporting families truly in need.

"I just wish more people thought about the other people they're affecting," Freeman said.

They are always looking for donations. Right now, they are especially looking for canned meat and other non-perishable items. You can donate on the food pantry's website.

