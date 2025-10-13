WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westland is moving Fire Station 4 to a new location east of the train tracks to cut down emergency response times, and city officials say the project won't cost taxpayers anything extra.



Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Westland relocates Fire Station 4 to improve emergency response times

After decades of service, Westland's Fire Station 4 is preparing for relocation to better serve the community. The new station will be located on Cherry Hill Road just west of Newburgh Road, strategically positioned east of the train tracks that have long delayed emergency crews.

"It served the community well, but it's outgrown both in run volume and in space," Fire Chief Darrell Stamper said.

WXYZ

Mayor Kevin Coleman explained the strategic advantage of the new location.

"It'll still be in the south end of the city, but it'll be east of the train tracks. You can hear the train right now. So the train kind of slows down our EMS and fire runs," Coleman said.

WXYZ

The train has been a longtime obstacle for emergency responders, often causing significant delays. City leaders say this relocation will solve that problem without adding financial burden to residents.

"No millage, no tax increase. It's going to be great for our residents," Coleman said.

WXYZ

The city of Westland secured $11 million in state funding to update fire facilities, including construction of the new Station 4. This funding eliminates the need for additional local taxes or fees.

"The train impedes our response times quite a bit. So moving outside of this location but still providing the same service to the community around this area, I think, is of the utmost importance," Stamper said.

WXYZ

Local residents support the move, particularly given the improved safety benefits and lack of additional costs.

"If it's not going to cost any taxpayer money and if it's going to improve response times — and I'm sure that they've looked into... studied all of this type of stuff — it certainly wouldn't be a bad idea," resident John Frawley said.

Fellow resident Marlon Mainer agreed with the decision.

"You know, if it benefits the community, I think it's no problem for it," Mainer said.

WXYZ

The city expects to begin construction on the new fire station at the beginning of 2026.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

