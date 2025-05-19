Westland to hire more ordinance officers to tackle neighborhood blight

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westland residents are speaking out over neighborhood blight that has been growing for years, prompting city officials to take action.

"In my neighborhood, I see a lot of trash," lifelong Westland resident Tommi-Jean Mason said.

Residents point to abandoned buildings, overgrown lots and junky yards as major concerns, with many directing attention to the Norwayne neighborhood of Westland.

"A lot of trash, a lot of grass, old cars. Further down by the fire department, you can hardly walk. Overgrowth, trees, weeds that have turned into trees," Mason said.

Some homeowners who maintain their properties feel frustrated living next to neglected homes.

"There's people that own their home, a nice home. They take care of it. And then they live next door to someone who doesn't take care of it," Gloria Mason, a Westland resident, explained.

Residents who work to keep their homes orderly say they feel there's inconsistency in how blight issues are addressed.

"They overlook a lot of things and then, they get nit-picky on other things," Mason said.

City Council President Pro-Tem Melissa Sampey acknowledges residents' concerns.

"Majority of the cases we do see are with rented properties. A lot of times, the property owners don't live in the state of Michigan," Sampey said.

In response to growing blight concerns, the city will hire two more ordinance officers to address problem properties more quickly.

"Our ordinance officers, they do an amazing job. But again, in 22 square miles, and we also have to have people on vacation and time off too, they only can address so much," Sampey said.

Mayor Kevin Coleman, unavailable for interview, sent a statement saying:

"My proposed 2025-2026 municipal budget includes funding for the hiring of 2 additional ordinance officers to work with residents and business owners to improve the quality and cleanliness of Westland properties. While we have many residents, businesses and staff who care deeply about the look of our city, we still have a handful of challenges when it comes to keeping our streets clean and combatting litter. I make it a priority to review our neighborhood services department’s weekly reports to see what needs attention. Ordinance compliance will remain a major priority for the City of Westland going forward."

City officials are asking for residents' help in addressing blight issues.

"We have a process where people can submit their ordinance issues or concerns or complaints on our click and fix app," Sampey said.

You can use this link to report blight in Westland. You can also download the city's Click and Fix app.

