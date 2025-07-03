Westland woman recovering after hit-and-run, police searching for driver

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Westland woman is recovering in the hospital with multiple broken bones after being hit by a car while walking near Cherry Hill and Venoy roads. The driver fled the scene, and police are now searching for the person responsible.

Megan King, 27, was crossing Venoy Road when a black car hit her and drove away, leaving her injured in the middle of the road.

"I'm mad that they just left me there to basically die," King said.

Video footage shows the moments leading up to King being struck and her calls for help as cars continued to drive past her in both directions.

"I was scared to get hit by another car, and my first instinct was to try to get up and I couldn't," King said.

King has been hospitalized since the June 13 incident with severe injuries.

"I have a broken back. I got a L5 to S1 fusion, so I have plates, rods, screws and cement in my back. I have two fractures in my pelvis," King said.

Megan King

Despite her injuries, King says she's handling the situation better than her loved ones.

"They're a lot more angry than I am. I think I'm taking it the best out of everyone, even though I'm the one that's injured," King said.

Westland police are actively looking for the driver of the black car that hit King and took off.

"They could have at least stopped and, you know, called the cops, made sure I was all right, and then if they wanted to leave, OK, that, whatever, that's fine. But the fact that they just left me there to basically die, that's, you know, has me the most upset about the whole situation," King said.

King is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, but her recovery will be extensive.

"It takes bones probably like three months to heal and then it takes about one year for your nerves to fully heal. So they're thinking about six to 12 months before I can fully resume activity," King said.

Anyone with information that could help identify the driver is asked to contact the Westland Police Department Traffic Bureau at 734-722-9633.

————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

