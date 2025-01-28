What Gary Peters stepping aside means for Michigan's 2026 Senate race

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The news of Democratic Sen. Gary Peters not seeking reelection in 2026 is already leading to a lot of voters and experts considering what happens next in our state.

The announcement was made Tuesday. Peters' departure from Congress will set Michigan up for another important U.S. Senate race.

Peters, 66, was first elected to the Senate in 2014 replacing retiring Sen. Carl Levin. He defeated Republican Terri Lynn Land in that election. He won reelection in 2020 in a close race against current Rep. John James.

WXYZ A file photo of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

“I am leaving Congress, but I am not retiring. I look forward to writing many more chapters when my term ends. I do not know what those chapters will be, but I expect one of them will be me finding endless twisting back roads where I can experience the joy of total freedom riding my Harley Davidson motorcycle on a warm sunny day," Peters said in the announcement.

Appearing Tuesday on ABC's “The View,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially told the audience she will not be seeking to run for U.S. Senate in 2026 after learning Peters will not seek reelection.

From Detroit to the suburbs, I hit the streets to ask voters for their take on the empty seat and what could drive their vote.

“I would vote Republican. Because we stand with Republicans, which Donald Trump is Republican,” Andre Winbush-Bey said, adding that citizenship influences his vote.

“I’m a little more liberal than Donald Trump is. And I'm very concerned about some of the things he’s already done," Tom Kearney said. "A senator has a lot of control over what happens in Washington.”

I also visited a barbershop in Birmingham, where co-owner Tony Berishaj told me he’s closely watching who’s in his chair and in the Senate seat.

“I’m assuming the whole state's gonna go red. It just seems like that's the way American's heading right now," Berishaj said. "(Because) the presidential election and all the swing states.”

“A lot will depend upon what happens in the national trend and whether enough voters get disgusted with some of the decisions Trump's making,” voter Cathy Hurley said.

Professor Dave Dulio, who teaches political science at Oakland University, says this next election cycle will be unique with a field of candidates being thinned out based on a high number of electoral races.

“We’re gonna see folks who may have looked at running for governor maybe pivot,” Dulio said.

Sources told me names like Pete Buttigieg and Mike Rogers are weighing their next moves carefully.

Oakland University professor Dave Dulio talks about Gary Peters' decision not to run for reelection

“So we have to consider this 2026 open Senate seat in context of open seats for governor, secretary of state, attorney general," Dulio said. "Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a new Michigan resident but somebody who's got a lot of experience in Washington over the last four years. If you look at somebody like Mike Rogers, just lost a pretty narrow race for U.S. Senate seat against Elissa Slotkin.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin issued a statement Tuesday thanking Peters for his years of service.

Peters has a long history in Michigan politics, serving in the state Senate from 1995 to 2002, the U.S. House from 2009 to 2015 and then the U.S. Senate.

Peters was born in Pontiac, graduated from Rochester High School and Alma College. He's currently the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

