What to do to protect yourself from the flu as you travel for the holidays

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Flu cases are rising, not only here in Michigan, but also across the country, which is bad news as people travel through airports to gather with family this holiday season.

Right now, Michigan is experiencing a high level of flu activity, up from a moderate level from just the week before. According to the Center for Disease Control's most recent flu map, Massachusetts, Connecticut, South Carolina, and Idaho are seeing high activity levels, and a few stats are already in the 'very high' activity range. The latest stats from the CDC show that there have been at least 4.6 million fly cases reported across the country. More than 49,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1900 have died.

So, what can you do to protect yourself as you head through the airport over the next few weeks? We asked a doctor.

There is a lot of concern from health experts as people travel here through DTW with those flu cases on the rise.

“I’m super sick right now, and I definitely don’t wanna give it to anyone else," said Windsor resident Ethan Brett.

Brett is flying to Bermuda Springs, Florida, with his entire family for the holidays. They all planned it months in advance, but Ethan said he almost didn't make it.

“Had to bear down on this family trip," he said. "And, I was thinking about staying home. I didn’t sleep last night before the flight. I was just coughing all night. But, you know, I decided just to tough it out for the flight, drug myself up with some cough medicine.”

Ethan did get a diagnosis from his doctor.

“(They) said it was bronchitis," Ethan said. "But, I definitely don’t think, I don’t think it’s bronchitis.”

Many passengers traveling out of Detroit Metro Airport are trying to stay safe as flu cases continue rising nationally.\

“When I get in the plane, I wipe everything down, the arms, the table, you know, even the head rests they said. Really? Yep, yep. Just wipe away," said Windsor resident Debbie Piece.

The CDC believes the dominant strain causing the surge is Subclade K, a mutation of Influenza A.

Infectious Disease Doctor Jarod Fox with Orland Health says that staying up-to-date with vaccines is critical for those groups.

"Influenza vaccine, our COVID-19 vaccine, getting our boosters, especially for the immuno-compromised and the elderly. The RSV vaccine as well for the older population, our pneumococcal vaccine as well," Dr. Fox said.

And for the millions traveling for the holidays, Dr. Fox said to avoid touching your face. He also recommended wearing a mask and washing hands frequently to help decrease risk.

So, did Debbie ever consider not going on the flight?

“Nope. [Laughter] You have to live your life. Right? You can’t be afraid," she responded.

If you do have flu symptoms, health experts say you should stay home until you feel better overall and have not had a fever for at least 24 hours.