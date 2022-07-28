What to know before heading out to the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off on Thursday with the first round starting at 6:45 a.m.!

But before leaving the house, here are some things you need to know.

"Whether you're a fan of golf or just a fan of fun we've got something out here for you at the tournament," Rocket Mortgage's executive director Jason Langwell said. "We've got the front nine and a bunch of fan activation areas. Public viewing decks. The back nine. Some fun fan zone interactive areas."

Fans can also post up on a particular hole with a chair or follow their favorite golfer during the classics as well.

New this year is an area called the turn. Here, the area offers stadium-style seating with views of the first tee along with a lounge.

And if the kids are getting restless, there is also the CDW Youth Golf Zone located along the second hole where parents can find interactive golf-related activities and games.

"You can stand up in the front row seat of the rope line and watch great play, but you can also get out," Langwell said. "We have some great food and beverage options. We have the CDW Golf Zone where you can learn how to play the game or learn to play the game better if you already know so it's just a really great opportunity to come out and experience."

Other areas include area 313 Village and the High Noon Sundeck.

One of the biggest details this year is that everything is digital, that includes your ticket and parking pass. And, you'll want to pay before you get there.

Also, kids under 15 get complimentary admission through Sunday.

