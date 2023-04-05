Heading to Comerica Park on Opening Day? Your guide to parking

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers means the first pitch is thrown Thursday at 1:10 pm, but Detroit police say it’s best to be downtown by 8:00 a.m. to find a parking spot.

We asked Tigers fan Dennis Joiner: “How difficult can it be to find a parking spot on Opening Day?” Dennis told us, “Very difficult.”

In his case, he’s chosen to instead ride his bicycle to avoid any of the stress.

“I ride my bike. I just park my bike then I go see the game,” says Dennis.

He’s also not alone when it comes to planning. Another fan, Devon O’Reilly tells us taking the People Mover or QLine to another lot can work best.

“There’s usually plenty of street parking in the morning. Garages and decks are usually good,” says Devon.

Detroit Police are weighing in along with fans.

Commander Melissa Gardner says, “You want to be careful of open lots, a lot of times they aren’t considered parking lots and they will have tenants but those are not tenants. They are actually people looking for an opportunity to take money.”

Police also urge fans not to leave valuables such as a wallet, purses, electronics or jewelry in vehicles.

If you are traveling downtown on Opening Day, police say be mindful of where and when you can park in certain areas and watch out for scammers.

7 Action News asked Commander Gardner, “If you see a place that says no parking but someone is selling tickets what should you do?”

Her response was, “You should not park. Generally, once they get your money they are gone.”

Police also recommend using major structures such as those outside Comerica Park or LCA. Casinos are also secure. Street Parking can be another option, provided you manage your time through the city’s app.

“I think you have to come in with an idea 'I’ll spend this much for parking' and if it’s too high you go somewhere else,” says Devon.

“Have a good plan and try to stay safe,” adds Dennis.

