What union members are saying as they celebrate Labor Day in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Labor Day Parade is a special celebration each and every year, with thousands of people coming down Michigan Ave. in Corktown from all different walks of life and labor unions.

The message was clear on Monday: solidarity. Brothers and sisters continuing the fight for what they believe in and what they say they want and need from different companies

"If you ever look up the labor movement, members have died for us to have unions. And, us having unions take care of our people. And, like a lot of people like to say, it is a day off but not for me and not for my members. This is a day of action for us to be heard and seen," Albert Byrd, a UAW member, said.

“It’s a coming together of all the people who support labor, you know, because there are more than unions here. There are other groups. But, this is an opportunity to have solidarity with each other," Elaine Crawford, a retired IBEW member, added.

“It means everything to me. It means, when I was 18, coming out of high school, I went straight to the union. And, I got a job at 18. And, I worked 31 years," Anna Griffin, part of the UAW, said.

“I find the moment of solidarity and looking out around me with people that are also struggling for fairness and social justice, that’s a rewarding moment," William Bryce, a retired IBEW member, said.