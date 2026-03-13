What we're learning about the suspect in the attack on Temple Israel as feds search his home

The FBI is calling the attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township on Thursday a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.

Federal investigators have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, and overnight, federal agents could be seen raiding his home in Dearborn Heights.

Ghazali was shot and killed by security after he rammed his vehicle into temple early Thursday afternoon.

Overnight, the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force raided his home on Gulley Rd., searching for evidence tied to the attack. Agents were seen carrying out over a dozen sealed paper bags and boxes.

Former FBI agent Andy Bartnowak said investigators are not just focused on motive – they're also working ot determine if Ghazali acted alone and if there could be other threats.

“They’ll be looking for any cellphones, laptops, any other personal electronic devices to see if there’s any digital footprints, and any communication between the assailant and whoever else he may have communicated with about this attack," Bartnowak said.

Here's what we are learning about Ghazali. The Department of Homeland Security said the 41-year-old suspect moved from Lebanon to the United States in 2011 on an immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

He became a naturalized citizen in 2016.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun said that earlier this month, Ghazali lost several members of his own family, including his niece and nephew, in an Israeli attack on their home in Lebanon.

Sources also tell me Ghazali worked at a Dearborn Heights restaurant but was on leave for the last 10 days, ever since his family members were killed.

We'll continue to provide updates as we learn more about Ghazali and the attack on Temple Israel.

