Man who called 911 recounts moments of terror at Temple Israel

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was working at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township and called 911 after witnessing an armed suspect breach the building Thursday afternoon spoke with 7 News Detroit.

Authorities say the suspect is dead after the person rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel, which led to a security guard engaging the suspect in gunfire.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says a lead member of the temple's security team was hit by the vehicle when the suspect breached the building. No other injuries of staff or children have been reported.

Dustin Shaw says he was toward the back of the building setting up for an event when he heard “a huge crash.”

“So, me and my coworkers, we walk over and someone screams out ‘call 911,’ so I called 911 immediately and I saw someone lying on the ground and that person happened to be one of the head of security who got hit by the car,” Shaw said.

Shaw says he heard gunshots ring out right after.

“Obviously, the guy who drove the truck into the temple was armed, so our guy did our job, so my hat’s off to him. I’m so happy that everyone made it out safe and that the children were OK and everyone got evacuated,” Shaw said.

He described the moments as tragic and shocking.

“For our temple to be targeted, it makes me so sad,” Shaw said.

He says when he got into his car and drove away from the scene, he saw multiple police cars rushing to the scene.

Henry Ford Health confirms that Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital are caring for eight first responders.