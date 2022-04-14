Wheels come off local middle school bus while kids are inside

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A L’Anse Creuse Middle school bus broke down on the side of the road. The reason? What appears to be two wheels detached from the kid-filled car while the bus was still in motion! A photo, making its rounds on social media sparking concern and frustration with parents.

“No one said anything to any of us,” says Tammy Caparo who has a 7th-grade granddaughter who attends the school.

Caparo says there was no email, phone call, or alert to tell families what happened. Caparo picks her granddaughter up from school, but on social media parents who say their child was on the bus when the incident happened say they did not hear from school officials.

“I would hope the school would do more about the safety of the children and reach out to the parents and let them know that they are doing everything they can to make the buses more safe for their children to get on,” says Caparo.

So what actually happened? And how do wheels, just roll off of a moving bus? Below is the official statement from a L'Anse Creuse school official.

Regarding the issue with one of our buses yesterday. It appears that it was caused by a mechanical failure involving a bolt and the district has not had any other issues of this nature in the past. The bus has recently passed state inspection and the driver successfully completed the daily inspection prior to leaving the bus yard. Extensive bouncing caused by gravel roads and pot holes may be the cause. The bus was traveling slowly when this occurred and no one was injured from the situation. The district provided another bus to complete the route, resulting in a small delay of some students returning home.

“Wheels just don’t come off of school buses,” says Andy Didorosi, owner of the Detroit Bus Company.

Didorosi has repaired buses for years. He says they are one of the safest vehicles on the road and it’s unlikely Michigan roads are to blame for wheels detaching.

“School buses are made to take 100 of thousands of pounds of force on their axles. They are extremely, extremely tough vehicles," says Didorosi, who believes it was likely the bolts or lug-nuts loosened over time, and the daily inspector missed it.

“Frequently drivers give a vehicle a quick visual inspection which is oftentimes not enough,” says Didorosi.

7 Action News asked L’Anse Creuse if the bus was recently been repaired or the time of the last state inspection, but we did not get a response.

