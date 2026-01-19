When do metro Detroit school districts cancel classes over cold temperatures? Here are their policies

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is expected to be hit with a blast of arctic air early this week, which is leading many to wonder if schools will close.

Temperatures bottom out Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid single digits. Winds will be out of the west 10-15 mph, causing wind chills to be -5° to -15°. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper teens, but feel more like 0° when factoring in the winds. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Tuesday, with little to no additional accumulation.

Below are policies for winter weather at different school districts throughout metro Detroit, with guidelines for when school will be closed due to cold temperatures. We will continue to update this list as we learn more.

Ann Arbor Public Schools

"On days when the temperature and/or wind chill are below -20ºF (20 below zero): Schools will be closed."

Chippewa Valley Schools

"Temperature and wind chill readings for walking students or those waiting at bus stops. Typically, we start talking about closing at wind chills of -20 or greater."

Farmington Public Schools

"To close school based on cold alone (rather than in conjunction with concerns about road conditions, bus issues or other safety considerations), the actual temperature combined with wind chill considerations would be greater (colder) than -20 to -25 degrees below zero. This figure is based on the range of temperature / wind chill that carries a higher risk of frostbite at the thirty minute threshold (for exposed skin.)"

Howell Public Schools

"The district will cancel school if the forecasted, sustained wind chill is -20 degrees Fahrenheit or colder during the period of time that students will be waiting for a bus or walking to school."

Livonia Public Schools

"Temperature and wind chill (for safety of walkers and students at bus stops) We use a -20 wind chill for a sustained amount of time as a “cold weather closure” guide."

Northville Public Schools

"To close school based on cold alone (rather than in conjunction with concerns about road conditions, bus issues or other safety considerations), the actual temperature combined with wind chill considerations are generally greater (colder) than -19 to -22 degrees below zero."

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

"We use a -20 wind chill for a sustained amount of time as a 'cold weather closure' guide."

Southfield Public Schools

"On days when the temperature and/or wind chill are below 20ºF: Students will not have recess outside. On days when the temperature and/or wind chill are below -20ºF (20 below zero) schools will be closed, based on forecasts by the National Weather Service."

Wayne-Westland Community Schools

"Temperature and wind chill (We use a -20 wind chill for a sustained amount of time as a guide)."

