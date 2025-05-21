When should you get screened for what cancers? Here's what doctors recommend

(WXYZ) — The news of former President Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis may be seen as a wake-up call for many people.

On Tuesday, his office said his last known prostate screening was in 2014 and he hadn't been diagnosed with the disease before last week.

This highlights the importance of screenings and early detection.

When it comes to cancer, early detection saves lives, but when should you get screened, and for what? It all starts in your 20s and 30s.

The first thing you should do is find out if you're at higher risk of colon cancer because of family history, genetics or other factors.

The American Cancer Society said all women should know how their breasts normally look and feel and report any changes to a healthcare provider right away. This will allow you to find out if you're at a higher-than-average risk for breast cancer.

Starting at age 25, women should undergo cervical cancer screenings every five years. HPV vaccination is also recommended at this age to reduce the risk of multiple cancers.

In your 40s, we switch from knowing about risk to more widespread testing. Men and women at average risk should begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45.

While there are less invasive tests, Dr. Phillip Phillip from Henry Ford Health recommends a colonoscopy. He said it's the best test you will take.

"My advice is that any test is better than no test. So sometimes people say, 'I don't like having a colonoscopy.' Well, I encourage them to have a colonoscopy, but any test is better than no test," Phillip said.

Starting at age 45, women should get mammograms every year.

In your 50s, Philip recommends lung cancer screening for those at high risk, specifically adults ages 50 to 80 with a 20-pack-year smoking history who currently smoke or quit within the past 15 years.

Prostate cancer screening also becomes a conversation, especially for Black men and those with a family history.

Those same screenings continue through your 60s and 70s.