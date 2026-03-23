Where Detroit Metro Airport stands with TSA wait times, ICE agent presence

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Travelers across the country are facing hours-long lines at airport security checkpoints as the partial government shutdown continues and Transportation Security Administration worker absences reach their highest point.

However, wait times remained normal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Monday.

More than 400 TSA agents have quit as they enter over a month without pay. A deal still has not been reached to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

In response, President Donald Trump deployed hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to assist at some of the most affected airports on Monday, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

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Department of Homeland Security acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Lauren Bis released the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

“Because of the Democrat shutdown, President Trump is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours long lines at airports across the country—especially during this spring break and holiday season that is very important for many American families. This pointless, reckless shutdown of our homeland security workforce has caused more than 400 TSA officers to quit and thousands to call out from work because they are not able to afford gas, childcare, food, or rent. While the Democrats continue to put the safety, dependability, and ease of our air travel at risk, President Trump is taking action to deploy hundreds of ICE officers, that are currently funded by Congress, to airports being adversely impacted. This will help bolster TSA efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions.”

Metro Detroiters traveling back to Michigan from Atlanta early Monday morning described the scene as the most chaotic they have ever seen, with lines wrapping outside the airport.

Traveler Line outside of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Davon Featchurs traveled from Atlanta to Detroit and waited in hours-long lines just to get inside the airport.

"I got there around 4 o'clock and I didn't get through TSA until about 7:45," he said. “Had a couple anxiety attacks."

Todd Ray and Iris Ray were on that same flight Monday, headed home to Detroit from a family wedding.

"Most horrendous (experience) and I've been locked on a plane where we couldn't get off for five or six hours, but this was much worse," Todd Ray said.

WXYZ Iris and Todd Ray

Todd noted that despite the presence of ICE agents, lines were not moving any faster.

"I mean, they were assisting, but just standing. It wasn't much help," Todd Ray said.

Iris Ray expressed frustration over the unpaid TSA workers.

"It's wrong. I mean, they have families to feed. So I just feel like if you're gonna pay ICE to come out and monitor things, then pay these people. They've been here working for free," she said.

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No ICE agents were spotted at Detroit Metro Airport on Monday. However, agents have been spotted at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

With spring break officially here, local travel agents advise arriving at the airport as early as possible.

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Valerie Seccombe is a travel consultant for Seven Seas Travel.

"If the vacation is important to you, go on with it and just make sure you're early, that you know what to expect when you get there. Don't go there thinking you're going to whip right through the line," Seccombe said.

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