SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 23-year-old White Lake man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly grooming a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship, and investigators believe she's likely not the only one.

Watch Brett Kast's report below

White Lake man accused of grooming Southfield teen into sexual relationship

Christopher Abela, arraigned today at the 46th District Court in Southfield, is facing six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (third degree), along with multiple counts of Computer Crimes, Child sexually-abusive activity, and possession of child sexually-abusive material.

Abela's arrest and subsequent arraignment is the culmination of months of investigation, involving a county task force investigation, search warrants, and an arrest nearly 200 miles away.

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“This investigation signifies the importance of taking every report of a missing juvenile seriously," said Lt. Bzeih with the Southfield Police Department.

It started with a call to police back in April from a Southfield mother, who said her 14-year-old daughter ran away from home and was missing. The mother was looking for clues in the girl's phone.

“In effort to locate her daughter, she discovered sexually explicit material on her phone," Lt. Bzeih.

The teen returned home and revealed she had been sexually active with a man police discovered was 23 years old. Police then contacted the Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force and the investigation began.

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"Our team put together very comprehensive investigation over the next few months following that initial contact that included a computer crime unit and some digital forensics," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Three months later, prosecutors filed 10 felony charges against Abela. Much of the evidence was obtained by search warrants, which have also led police to believe more victims are out there.

“In forensically examining the electronic devices, we discovered conversations that this individual has had with what appears to be other juveniles," said Lt. Bzeih.

As police publicize the case, they are asking more potential victims to come forward, which is why we're sharing his mug shot. They're also urging parents to talk to their kids about safety on smart phones and strangers on social media.

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“That's something I constantly think about. I do have 2 young kids so we are not having that conversation quite yet but it is something that will be happening very soon," one parent told us.

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“He doesn't have a phone yet, he’s 10 and he’s asking everyday so I was smart about it, I got a home phone in addition to my cell phone," said grandparent Sharon Gatewood.

"It used to be that when you were home and your doors were locked, your kids were safe, not so necessarily," Sheriff Bouchard said. "Make sure you as a parent are talking to your kids and saying no matter what you may find yourself in the middle of, we’re here for you, you need to come to us so we can help."

Abela was released after posting a $50,000 personal bond. he is due back in court on August 13.