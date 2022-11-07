Whitmer, Dixon expected to make several stops across Michigan for a final voter push ahead of Election Day

(WXYZ) — In just over 24 hours, the election polls will open and Michiganders across the state will be casting their vote for who they want to lead the state for the next 4 years.

This weekend, incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon traveled across the state to get last-minute votes ahead of Tuesday's election.

They will continue to travel across Michigan today hitting multiple cities across southwest Detroit for a final voter push.

Governor Whitmer is expected to make stops in Pontiac and Grand Rapids today. Her goal is to remind voters what’s on the ballot.

“This is a fundamental question. Are we going to keep moving Michigan forward or are we going to go backward? Backward on women's rights, backward on voting rights, backward on education investment and investment in infrastructure,” Whitmer said.

Tudor Dixon is also in Grand Rapids today. She also plans to stop in Macomb County making a strong push for education and business.

“Michigan needs a problem solver. We have so many problems when it comes to our kids being so low on the test scores. When it comes to our businesses feeling like they have to leave the state because they have an enemy in state government. When it feels like our police officers are quitting their jobs because they feel like they don’t have a partner in state government and I plan to solve all those problems,” Dixon said.

In the last hours till election day, both candidates are encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

“I just can’t wait for Tuesday night. Get all your friends to go out and we get to bring this state back,” Dixon said.

“Every person matters. Every vote matters. Every community matters, and when everyone does their part, we are able to set an agenda for four more years," Whitmer said.