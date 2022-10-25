Whitmer, Dixon to face off in final gubernatorial debate at 7 p.m. on WXYZ-TV

(WXYZ) — Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will face off in the second and final debate ahead of the November 8th election.

This debate will give voters another chance to see the two candidates go head to head on important issues.

More than 400,000 Michigan voters have already turned in their absentee ballots ahead of the election with important issues like abortion rights, inflation, the economy, and education drawing them to the polls.

Many people say they already had made up their minds when it comes to their candidate.

"There's bottom lines as far as [what] I want out of a candidate and a representative and if they don't meet it then there's an obvious another choice," Michigan voter Kalon Bogan said.

Another woman who is an independent says maintaining democracy is her most important issue followed by immigration and the welfare system.

"I am definitely not a democrat, and I am definitely not a republican, but I am deeply concerned about our democracy," the woman said. "Our immigration has to be revised as well as our welfare system. I know people up north who are 18 years old and not working getting $250 buck to stay home watch tv and drink beer. I am not happy with that."

Barry Lefkowitz is one of the 400,000 absentee voters who already cast their ballot. He says deciding who to vote for was not a hard decision for him.

"Abortion is really important. I think we should have the freedom of choice and certainly the freedom to vote properly and have the open polls. We need without any of the restrictions," he said.

The debate starts tonight at 7 p.m. right here on 7 Action News.