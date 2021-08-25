First suspect in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot to be sentenced on Wednesday

The first sentence will be handed down to one of the men accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

On Wednesday, Ty Garbin of Hartland Township will face a judge in Grand Rapids after pleading guilty earlier this year. He's facing the possibility of nearly a decade behind bars.

Related: READ HERE: Criminal complaint outlines plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

You may remember, Garbin's was the first and only conviction in this high-profile case so far. He's one of six men charged federally with kidnapping conspiracy, with 14 men accused in the plot altogether.

Prosecutors want Garbin behind bars for nine years for his role in the kidnapping plot, but the government is seeking a lesser sentence than they could, given that Garbin cooperated with the feds within weeks of his arrest, giving investigators an inside view of the plot.

Related: How a group of extremists plotted to kidnap a sitting governor

The 25-year-old airplane mechanic is the only federal defendant to plead guilty, while all others are awaiting trial.

Garbin was busted last fall when the FBI said it broke up the plan to kidnap the governor. We got exclusive video of a raid at his home in Hartland.

According to the feds the suspects, including Garbin, were angry over the governor's lockdown orders.

In his plea agreement, Garbin said several of other defendants trained at his place near Luther, Mich., even building a "shoot house" to resemble Whitmer's vacation home.

Garbin's sentencing will be in person in Grand Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. the five others charged federally are awaiting their trial in October.