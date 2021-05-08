Who could potentially replace James Craig as new Detroit Police chief

(WXYZ) — Sources confirmed to 7 Action News on Friday that current Detroit Police Chief James Craig is expected to announce his retirement next week.

Related: Sources: Detroit Police Chief James Craig to announce retirement

The news comes from a source close to the 64-year-old chief. A news conference has been scheduled for Monday.

The expected announcement comes as rumors swirl that Craig could run for office, possibly challenging Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Sources are also telling 7 Action News Craig is evaluating a run for the office.

If and when Craig retires, the big question is, who will take over and lead the department?

Sources tell us some possibilities include:

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren spent 21 years with Detroit police and was a deputy chief for the department before becoming the chief in Southfield.

Former Detroit Police Assistant Chief James White could also be interviewed. White took over day-to-day operations while Craig was out with COVID-19 last year. He's now leading the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Detroit Police First Assistant Chief Lashinda Stair. She's the first woman from DPD to ever be appointed the rank of first assistant chief of police.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones could also be a contender. He spent 25 years with the department.

Current Deputy Chief Todd Bettison could also be considered. He's been with the department for 25 years.