Sources: Detroit Police Chief James Craig to announce retirement

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned Detroit Police Chief James Craig is set to announce his retirement next week.

The news comes from a source close to the chief. A news conference has been scheduled for Monday.

The expected announcement comes as rumors swirl that Craig could run for office, possibly challenging Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Sources are also telling 7 Action News Craig is evaluating a run for the office.

A native Detroiter, Craig began his career as an officer with the Detroit Police Department, before leaving for the LAPD where he spent 28 years. Before returning to Detroit, Craig spent two years as police chief in Cincinnati.

Craig has been Detroit's police chief since 2013. During that time he oversaw the implementation of Project Green Light, which later sparked controversy over facial recognition technology.

That controversy led to contentious remarks being exchanged between Craig and Representative Rashida Tlaib over the technology and police reform.