WHO declares monkeypox global health emergency; how Michigan is preparing

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monkeypox is not a new disease, but it is experiencing a new surge in cases.

Right now, more than 2,891 people in the US, including at least two children, have contracted the virus.

According the the Michigan department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), 23 cases have been confirmed here in Michigan.

Dr. Matt Sims, the Director of Infectious Disease Research at Beaumont Health says, the virus is spreading quicker than most health care professionals expected. The swelling in cases, prompting the World Health Organization to declare monkeypox a global health emergency.

“What the WHO’s declaration is, is that it’s going to take a coordinated international response to get it under control,” says Dr. Sims.

The preparations have already begun in Michigan. This week the MDHHS created a website to track the cases in our state, and educate people about the virus.

Thursday, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced a monkeypox task force to help with distribution of the vaccine and a petition to the government for more doses.

"I felt it was important to get good information out to the public,” says Coulter.

Right now, Dr. Sims says Beaumont Health is in the process of acquiring more testing supplies, treatments and vaccines. Unlike COVID, he says the healthcare system has experience with monkeypox and he is confident even if the numbers continue to go up, “It’s nothing that we can’t handle,” says Dr. Sims.

Right now, Dr. Sims tells 7 Action News there is no plans for a mass vaccine roll out, instead the treatment will only be geared towards people considered at risk. Which right now is men who have sex with men.

