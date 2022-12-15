Who should you give a holiday tip to, and how much should it be?

(WXYZ) — If you have people who help make your life easier through the services they provide, have you considered giving them a holiday tip?

If so, there's no need to get stressed out about this, but there are some guidelines to help.

Hair stylists are among those who etiquette experts say should receive a holiday tip.

“It just goes to show the service provider like the thank you. Thanks for coming in early. Thank you for staying late," George Nikollaj, the co-founder of 6 Salon, said.

Peter Nuculaj has been working at the salon for almost 15 years.

“How much does it mean to you when one of your long-term clients gives you an end-of-the-year tip?” I asked.

"It means a lot because, you know, I treat all of my clients like they're family and, you know, having that connection over the years and then, you know, showing their appreciation and just it really means a lot," Nuculaj said.

His client, James Milen, plans to show his appreciation.

"I usually will write down everyone who has been impactful for me. So I go get coffee every day. See Pete here frequently. Stuff like that. Mailman," he said.

According to Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick, the founding president of The Etiquette School of New York, you should tip anyone who helps you throughout the year. Babysitters, nannies, housekeepers, dog walkers, trainers, hairstylists.

She said monetary gifts are usually accepted, and the amount depends on the person or the service.

Napier-Fitzpatrick said the cost of one session or service is usually a good rule of thumb for holiday tips for your hairstylist, colorist, barber, massage therapist, pet groomer, personal trainer or pool cleaner.

For a housekeeper, up to the cost of one visit, or one or two weeks' pay if they're full-time.

For a childcare provider, $20-$70 each, plus a small gift from your child.

A handyman could get anywhere from $10-$75, and a rash collector could get $20-$30. Babysitters should get about an evening's pay, plus a gift.

For coaches, tutors or music teachers, no cash, but a small gift from your child is appropriate.

Teachers could get a $25 gift card or gift certificate, or pitch in with other parents for larger gifts.

Gifts or cash are not permitted for mail carriers and FedEx workers, but mail carriers can often accept a small gift or gift card up to $20.

So, when should you tip? Aim to give ash gifts in early or mid December so that the recipient can use the money to buy gifts.